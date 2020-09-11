Crime
HomeCrime

George Floyd’s Family, Lawyers Rip ‘Blame The Dead’ Defense As DA Is Thrown Off The Case

The judge called Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and his staff "sloppy."

A pretrial hearing on Friday in the police killing of George Floyd ended with the judge throwing the local prosecutor and his whole team off the case. But it was Floyd’s family and their lawyers who got the last word in of the day after defense attorneys for the fired Minneapolis police officers tried to “blame the dead” for their own allegedly murderous ways.

“Watching our brother die on video was the most painful experience of our lives. But listening to those defending these officers blame him for his own death today felt like a knife in the heart,” Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, said in a statement Friday afternoon. “It shows the degree to which the justice system works to protect those in authority at our expense.”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

On Thursday, the lawyer for Thomas Lane, one of the officers involved in the police killing on Memorial Day, cited Floyd’s criminal record for drugs as an apparent justification of his killing.

“Mr. Floyd was, as the Officers had suspected, an addict,” Earl Gray wrote in a motion asking for charges to be dropped against Lane. “He was worse than that.”

Gray continued: “All he had to do is sit in the police car, like every other defendant who is initially arrested,” Gray wrote. “While attempting to avoid his arrest, all by himself, Mr. Floyd overdosed on Fentanyl. Given his intoxication level, breathing would have been difficult at best. Mr. Floyd’s intentional failure to obey commands, coupled with his overdosing, contributed to his own death.”

US-police-racism-court

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

Ben Crump, one of the attorneys representing Floyd’s family, rejected that defense as a “shameful” attempt at revising history.

“The only overdose that killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force and racism by the Minneapolis Police Department. George was lucid, cooperative, obeyed commands, and had situational awareness when he died. The world witnessed his asphyxiation on video, and now defense counsel is asking us to disbelieve our own eyes. Multiple autopsies determined that he died of asphyxiation because of the officers kneeling on his back and neck. George told officers he couldn’t breathe and pleaded for his life. Instead of checking his condition and rendering assistance, they increased the pressure on his neck,” Crump said in a statement e-mailed to NewsOne Friday afternoon. “It is classic police defense to blame the dead and claim that suspects with any amount of drugs in their system were responsible for their own death. It’s called “blame the dead,” and it flies in the face of what we see with our own eyes on the video. That statement embodies the continued negative narrative used against Black men who die at the hands of the police and are later assassinated a second time when the official story line destroys their character after they are dead.”

In the meantime, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and his staff were “disqualified” from prosecuting the case over what the judge described in part as “sloppy” casework, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Derek Chauvin is the cop who was seen on viral video applying deadly pressure with his knee to Floyd’s neck on the afternoon of Memorial Day in Minneapolis. He is charged with murder and manslaughter. Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are all charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.

SEE ALSO:

George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC, Remembers Victims Of Police Violence

George Floyd’s Killer Cop Charged With Tax Fraud On Top Of Murder

Deon Kay, 18-year-old killed by DC police

88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

88 photos Launch gallery

88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

88 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 9:55 a.m. ET, Sept. 3, 2020 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage is still thriving in 2020 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing should give any American citizen pause as an increasing number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. Following what seemed like a brief respite of police killing unarmed Black people, the unfortunate trend has made a comeback in a major way in recent weeks with a number of shootings that have been described as nothing short of murder. However, whether the shootings are justified or not, the same lethal force use against Black suspects is rarely seen with white people suspected of doing worse. Case in point: In just the past few days, it's been reported that four Black men had been killed by police officers from separate departments across the country. Two of those shootings involve cops shooting their targets in the back. That was the situation in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday when officers killed Deon Kay ,18, by shooting him in the back. The Metropolitan Police Department defended the officers involved by saying in a press release that "one of the [two] suspects brandished a firearm" while fleeing. (A little more than a week earlier, Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old, illegally armed himself with an assault rifle, brandished it in front of police and lived to tell about it without sustaining any injury.) Protests quickly ensued and the Washington Post reported that some community residents "questioned the police account." https://twitter.com/berniebromanny/status/1301330337524592641?s=20 Kay's killing came one day after the Democrat & Chronicle reported that police in Rochester, New York, suffocated a 41-year-old Black man to death while he was in mental distress months ago. Daniel Prude was "lynched" by police, his brother said about the March 23 incident when cops tried to restrain the naked man who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs. Video of the killing was made public by lawyers representing Prude's family, which has called for the officers involved to be arrested and charged with murder. The video is extremely graphic and should be viewed with disrection. https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1301466316352761856?s=20 Similarly, police in Texas on Aug. 25 killed Damian Daniels, a military veteran who was shot twice in the chest in front of his newly purchased home after cops were dispatched there to perform a wellness check last week on someone they knew suffered from mental illness. The lawyer representing his family said Daniels was a combat veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was previously “the subject of four mental health-related calls” without incident. https://twitter.com/MeritLaw/status/1300772683769171971?s=20 All of the above incidents were preventable, but perhaps none more so than the shooting of Dijon Kizzee, who police targeted for an unspecified "vehicle code violation" while he was riding his bike Monday in Los Angeles. When he fled on foot, police shot him multiple times in the back under the purported guise that Kizzee had a gun. However, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing Kizzee's family, tweeted a video of the shooting that threw into question the police's account. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1301238367821205505?s=20 Kizzee's killing came about a week after the death of Trayford Pellerin in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Aug. 21. The 31-year-old was shot and killed as he tried to enter. convenience store, where cops responded to reports of a man with a knife. While details were still being sorted out, it's tough to imagine multiple police officers armed with both lethal and nonlethal weapons who have been trained to de-escalate situations like these legitimately fearing for their lives in the face of a man with a knife. [caption id="attachment_4002256" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Trayford Pellerin, at right. | Source: Treneca Pellerin / GoFundMe[/caption] Pellerin was killed just two days before police in Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in his back multiple times. Amazingly, Blake -- who was unarmed when he was shot -- survived his shooting. Those two shootings followed the deadly police violence against Black people like David McAtee, who was killed while demonstrating after the in-custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. McAtee, also unarmed at the time of his death, was a businessman in Louisville, Kentucky, where police had recently killed Breonna Taylor in her own home. McAtee was killed when police and the National Guard recklessly returned fire from people shooting at them, hitting McAtee fatally. It was the latest botched response for a police department buried in scandal. [caption id="attachment_3952732" align="alignnone" width="622"] Source: Twitter[/caption] McAtee's death came days after Floyd was purportedly suspected of forgery, a nonviolent crime that certainly didn't warrant Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin handcuffing him and kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man's neck until he died. On May 6, police in Indianapolis shot and killed Sean Reed, a 21-year-old U.S. military veteran who was unarmed. Unbeknownst to the cops, Reed was live-streaming the episode on Facebook, a circumstance that allowed the police to be recorded joking about the shooting. https://twitter.com/heyarielouise/status/1258190713210036224?s=20   Some of the other victims' names include but certainly aren't limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth.

George Floyd’s Family, Lawyers Rip ‘Blame The Dead’ Defense As DA Is Thrown Off The Case  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
George Floyd’s Family, Lawyers Rip ‘Blame The Dead’…
 1 day ago
09.12.20
Photos
Close