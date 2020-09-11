Kansas City Chiefs Fans Boo During Moment Of Silence, Twitter Gathers Them By Their Nike Air Monarchs

If you need more proof about America’s systemic hatred towards people of color then look no further. Some folks in Missouri made it clear they don’t care about Black people.

The 2020-2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday, September 10. In traditional fashion the reigning champions were slotted for the ceremonial commencement game. While Kansas City Chiefs fans should have been in a celebratory mood many of them showed their true bigoted colors.

During a moment of silence where the Chiefs interlocked with Houston Texans to show a unified stance for racial equality several of thousands of fans at Arrowhead Stadium started booing. Naturally the disgraceful moment shocked fans at home, on site media and even the in game sportscasters. As expected the conversation continued onto Twitter where KC fans were put on blast.

“Kansas City fans booing the moment of silence and then intensely doing that “tomahawk chop” is just a *chefs kiss* way to remind us of who the NFL is and how we can’t expect a fraction of what we got from the NBA” one account wrote.

Kansas City fans booing the moment of silence and then intensely doing that "tomahawk chop" is just a *chefs kiss* way to remind us of who the NFL is and how we can't expect a fraction of what we got from the NBA 👍🏽 — Diana Hussein 🇱🇧 (@heyadiana) September 11, 2020

Another person pointed to the ongoing narrative that originated from the Million Dollar Slaves Book. “So called fans at Arrowhead stadium booing a show of unity are everything that is wrong with America. You want those Black players, and their White teammates, to shut up and perform for you? YOU DON’T DESERVE THEM” he wrote.

So called "fans" at Arrowhead stadium booing a show of unity are everything that is wrong with America. You want those Black players, and their White teammates, to shut up and perform for you? YOU DON'T DESERVE THEM.pic.twitter.com/tIslU0EFQa — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 11, 2020

#ChiefsKingdom is more trash than I gave them credit for. Booing the teams during a moment of unity? Pure classless trash. pic.twitter.com/sOOYleVa2w — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) September 11, 2020

Hearing all those scumbags booing in the stands during the moment of silence and everyone joining arms is disgusting. Fuck those people. #HOUvsKC #NFLKickoff — Josh Thunderbolt (@Chimcharlover13) September 11, 2020

They're not booing; they're yelling "we're racists." — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) September 11, 2020

