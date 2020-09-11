Wyclef Jean Talks Virtual Concert At The Apollo + Picks Kanye West or will.i.am For Hypothetical VERZUZ Battle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Wyclef Jean is the first performer to appear on the stage at the Apollo Theater since the pandemic, performing his classic album The Carnival.

He joined us on The Morning Hustle to discuss what went into preparation for the event and why he feels confident about performing for the first time without a live crowd. “Say I’m writing “Hips Don’t Lie” for Shakira, you’re not there, but once you hear that, you wanna dance and move your hips. So I could visualize what I want you to feel,” he explains.

He discusses what’s next for him in the music business, how he wants to take his knowledge and properly empower the next set of artists & creators. We also get into who he would want to battle hypothetically in a VERZUZ, and he said the two only artist he thinks it would work with would be will.i.am and Kanye West.

At the end of the interview, Wyclef drops an on the spot freestyle while walking in the streets of NYC while talking with Headkrack on The Morning Hustle!

