Michelle Obama Rocks A Fierce Red Lip In Partnership With Lip Bar X When We All Vote

Michelle Obama is rocking a red lip and we stan. Our forever FLOTUS in conjunction with her non profit When We All Vote launched an online shop that sells merchandise from small businesses, black-owned businesses, and Women-owned businesses.#Vote4evermerch features apparel, accessories, beauty, and lifestyle products that support the work the organization is doing to change voting.

One of the featured brands is a Hello Beautiful favorite, The Lip Bar. The Lip Bar is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that exists to help change the way you think about beauty. The brands’ motto is “You Are Enough” because its owner, Melissa Butler understands the challenges that we all face in regard to meeting society’s beauty standards. The Lip Bar launched in 2012, when Melissa became passionate about her purpose and was extremely determined to change what people thought about beauty. “I started making lipstick in my kitchen because I believed beauty shouldn’t compromise health and because I was determined to change the way people thought about beauty. There is no standard! You are the standard.”

Launched in 2018, When We All Vote is a non-profit organization whose mission is to increase participation in elections and close the race and age voting gap. This organization’s initiative has garnered the support of many, thanks to its co-chairs, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and our “Forever FLOTUS” Michelle Obama. When We All Vote is changing the culture surrounding voting using a data-driven multifaceted approach to increase voter turnout in elections by harnessing grassroots energy, and strategic partnerships to reach all Americans.

As a lover of lipstick, I already own 3 tubes of the “Bawse Lady” lippie that are being sold on the When We All Vote website under the name “Bawse Voter“. However, I decided to purchase 3 more to support the cause because 40% of the sales will go directly to the organization. Plus, The Lip Bar is owned by a black businesswoman, and just like we all win when we vote, we all win when one of our own wins.

There is no denying the importance of the upcoming election, we need everyone who is able to vote to show up and exercise their right to do so. We cannot endure another four years of the lying, deceitful, and hateful leadership of Toupee Fiasco, AKA Donald Trump. This is why When We All Vote, I Am A Voter, and other voter initiatives are so important.

So yeah, head over to the When We All Vote website, get your shop on and buy this lipstick. Not only is it a perfect sexy hue of red but it is for a great cause and it is only $15, sis.

