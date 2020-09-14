Radio One Exclusives
Beyonce Teams Up With Adidas For 50th Anniversary Of Superstar Sneaker

Beyonce is ready to drop some new Adidas gear. The “Black Parade” singer is expanding her Adidas partnership for the 50th Anniversary Superstar sneaker. The shell toe sneaker, that was made famous by RUN D.M.C, looks identical on the top and has a massive midsole platform.

 

The 50th Anniversary Superstar sneaker will be made available Friday, September 18 and will run you $200 U.S.D..

