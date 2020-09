Rapper, YG is ready to bring us some new music. The Compton rapper, took to Instagram Tuesday, drop the cover art and release date for his upcoming project, “My Life 4Hunnid.”

“MY LIFE 4HUNNID THE ALBUM OCTOBER 2ND,” YG captioned the post.

Are you ready for some new YG?

