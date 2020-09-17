The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Hip-Hop Spot: YFN Lucci Accidentally Fires Gun On Video Set & Nicki Minaj Fans Think She Had Her Baby [VIDEO]

YFN Lucci has went viral this week for all the wrong reasons. The rapper was recently on set when someone handed him a semi-automatic weapon of some sort to use as a prop, the problem, it wasn’t fake.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

 

Lucci didn’t seem to realize that until he pulled the trigger and fired off a round as 3 other people were gathered around him, which scattered everyone in the area.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Nicki Minaj fans all celebrated after she finally made her public announcement of being pregnant with her first child. Even though Nicki Minaj only announced her pregnancy on July 20, a comment by her mom has put fans on high alert that the baby might have already arrived.

To wrap up Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot, we fill you in on the latest artist to cash in on the video game space. Fortnite will hold its next in-game concert on Saturday, September 19th, with Anderson .Paak set to perform, Epic Games announced. He is the latest artists who’ve performed in Fortnite, including Travis Scott and Marshmello.

SEE ALSO: The Impact Of Quarantine On Relationships [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Be Careful: Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From Offset To Be Drama Free

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

14 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots

Continue reading 14 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots

14 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots

[caption id="attachment_247039" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Ah, Nicki Minaj. The Queens-born rapper is never one to mince her words– which makes her one of the best female rappers to ever grab the mic. And if you need proof, remember the time she smoked Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Rick Ross when she was a rookie in the rap game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNg3M9IJJlY Minaj is always quick to snap back at haters and people that critique her for career moves, and now its happened again. For the second time, she’s connected with the snitch of a rapper, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, for a new song. Of course, rap twitter was angered that she collaborated with the rainbow-haired troll, but the one thing you can’t be mad at is how great she looked in the video. The song, named “Troll,” already has 20 million views on YouTube, but we’d much rather watch the video on mute. Minaj is spotted in several outfits– including nothing but pasties, a furry bikini top, and a red patent leather dress. If you’ve been sleeping on Nicki, peep some of her hottest Instagram shots below.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Hip-Hop Spot: YFN Lucci Accidentally Fires Gun On Video Set & Nicki Minaj Fans Think She Had Her Baby [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Hip-Hop Spot: YFN Lucci Accidentally Fires Gun On…
 5 hours ago
09.17.20
Photos
Close