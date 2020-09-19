Busta Rhymes & Anderson .Paak “Yuuu,” Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper “Holy” & More | Daily Visuals 9.18.20

Now that Busta Rhymes has a brand new album on the way, he’s getting back on his grind and releasing some new material to remind everyone he’s still got “rah rah like a dungeon dragon.”

Linking up with Anderson .Paak for his visuals to “Yuuu” Bussa Buss gets on his Wanted ish and is able to navigate bullets across a high stakes poker table so he can walk away with the pot like an OG straight outta Brooklyn.

Back on the R&B tip, Justin Beiber leaves the fame and fortune to work the oil fields and provide for his beautiful Black wife in his Chance The Rapper assisted “Holy.” We wonder how his MAGA fans will react to this visuals.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from MC Eiht featuring Dave East and The Chill, Slim Thug, and more.

BUSTA RHYMES & ANDERSON .PAAK – “YUUU”

JUSTIN BIEBER FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – “HOLY”

SLIM THUG – “MY SHOES”

MC EIHT FT. DAVE EAST & THE CHILL – “COURTED IN”

MONEYBAGG YO & BLAC YOUNGSTA – “SUPER HOT”

RUBI ROSE FT. K CAMP – “POGO”

SA-ROC – “R(E)VOLUTION”

NOTE MARCATO – “RAFIKI”

GRXWN FXLKS FT. DJ JAZZY JEFF – “GRXWN FXLKS”

