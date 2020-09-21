Foot Locker Launches The Endless World of Air Max Hub

Foot Locker out here making all kinds of power moves for the culture.

Days after announcing they’d be turning 2,000 of their stores into voting locations for November’s Presidential election, Foot Locker is now launching a brand new interactive sneaker hub using Google slides for sneakerheads who have an affinity for Air Max’s. The Endless World of Air Max will be serving as a “one-stop-shop” for Air Max heads and will keep them updated on upcoming drops and easy ways to cop once they become available.

Aside from obviously allowing heads to purchase kicks when they can, the hub also has some other cool features for visitors of the site.

Real-Time Hub Updates: Foot Locker will constantly update the experience in real time and incorporate influencers to host virtual events and updating consumer activities.

Foot Locker will constantly update the experience in real time and incorporate influencers to host virtual events and updating consumer activities. Consumer Perks for Participation: Visitors will be able to engage with embedded livestreamed events for the chance to win sneakers and other prizes.

Visitors will be able to engage with embedded livestreamed events for the chance to win sneakers and other prizes. Global Access: Anyone anywhere can access Foot Locker’s hub globally, even without a Google account.

Sounds like a helluva way to get your Air Max fix.

Launch events will include some Air Max trivia questions hosted by Anna Bediones where winners will have a win a pair of – you guessed it – Air Maxes; Sanne Poez, Brenn Lorenzo and Melissa Cantey showing off their personal Air Max collections and allowing viewers a chance to copp what they see; and two unnamed artists facing off in an art competition, in which both artists will have one hour to create an Air Max-themed work of art.

Will you be checking out The Endless World of Air Max? Let us know in the comments.

