Dave Chappelle Tells Critics “Shut The F*ck Forever” During Latest Emmys Acceptance Speech

Dave Chappelle gives minimal f*cks about his critics, and he said as much during his acceptance speech for his latest Emmy Awards last night (Sept. 20). Chappelle’s Netflix special nabbed wins in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Variety Special (Prerecorded) categories.

The renowned comedian picked up a three Emmys for his Sticks & Stones Netflix special and told his detractors to “shut the f*ck up forever” while graciously accepting his award.

“I read all the reviews, and they said so many terrible things,” said Chappelle, puffing on a cigarette and rocking a cozy, sleeveless full-lengh quilted coat. “They were embarrassed for me; I’d lost my way; it wasn’t even worth watching. I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the f*ck up forever!”

And that’s that on that.

Chappelle also spent a portion of his time bigging up Stan Lathan, Sanaa’s dad and a great director who has been putting in work for years, and who caught that Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, his first. He also bigged up his fellow nominees, being sure to add, “I’m sorry you didn’t win tonight, but who gives a f*ck anyway?”

Peep Dave Chappelle go in below. We’re here for it.

