QTNA: Is Trick Or Treating Even Possible??!

The last thing on my mind is what I’m going to be for Halloween this year or if I’m trick or treating.

But I know this is a real concern for parents and children this year. While trunk or treat always seemed like a safer way to give children candy… what is truly “safe” during a pandemic?

St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says, it can still happen.

“…Dr. Alex Garza, who heads the St. Louis task force, says normal trick-or-treating can still occur as long as people are following St. Louis County guidelines.

“Trick-or-treating is typically outside, so that’s a bonus you have going for you as long as you don’t congregate together,” Garza said.

Helen Quasi says that her three daughters plan to trick-or-treat on Halloween. She also agrees with the advice Garza is giving so kids can go enjoy the night.

“I feel like we could do trick-or-treating in a safe way. There are plenty of ways that we could do without spreading coronavirus,” Quasi said…” – Fox2

In my Monique voice.. I would like to see.