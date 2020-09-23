Ashmac
You've Been Served! Here You Go Cardi B

Cardi B - Mala Luna 2018

Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy, have been served for defamation of character.

How and Why you ask?

September 6th, the sisters and friends took a trip to the beach in NY where they got into a dispute with other beach goers.

“…In docs, obtained by TMZ, the plaintiffs claim they were enjoying their time at Smith Point beach with their families when Hennessy approached them with rage … spitting, insulting and threatening them just because one of them was wearing a MAGA hat.

At the time, Cardi tweeted a video of the altercation … saying her sister was getting harassed because she and her friend are an Afro-Hispanic gay couple…” – TMZ 

