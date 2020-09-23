You’ve Been Served! Here You Go Cardi B

Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy, have been served for defamation of character.

How and Why you ask?

September 6th, the sisters and friends took a trip to the beach in NY where they got into a dispute with other beach goers.

“…In docs, obtained by TMZ, the plaintiffs claim they were enjoying their time at Smith Point beach with their families when Hennessy approached them with rage … spitting, insulting and threatening them just because one of them was wearing a MAGA hat.

Nooooo that big pink man was harassing my sister girlfriend to move her car for no reason and then my sister came there had a back and forth and they stood quit when she Wip that phone out .They was harassing 2 Women ! Ya going to catch the right fuckin one ! https://t.co/xcH1PvGVAB pic.twitter.com/rLym9O2yIU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020 At the time, Cardi tweeted a video of the altercation … saying her sister was getting harassed because she and her friend are an Afro-Hispanic gay couple…” – TMZ https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

