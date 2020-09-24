Kodak Black Ask Donald Trump To Commute His Sentence

Prison life has led many men to do things on the inside that they wouldn’t have otherwise thought of doing while living life on the outside, so given the mental and physical abuse that Kodak Black’s been subjected to in his Kentucky institution you’d understand why the Floridian has been relegated to begging Donald Trump for help to spring him out the bing.

Yes, Donald “Racist-In-Chief” Trump.

TMZ is reporting that “ZEZE” rapper’s attorneys Bradford Cohen and Jonathan Schwartz, sent a petition to Donald Trump asking him to commute the sentence stating that while the average sentence for Kodak’s gun case is 18 months, Black got hit with a 46 month bid.

As you know, Kodak’s locked up in a maximum-security federal prison in Kentucky, but Cohen says it’s not warranted … he claims the Bureau of Prisons “erroneously” viewed Kodak as level 4 criminal history, paving the way for Kodak to be housed in a maximum-security facility. Cohen claims the judge only put Kodak at a level 2, which means he could be housed at a lower security prison.

Kodak’s attorney’s also argue he’s being unfairly punished for assaulting a prison guard in Miami … repeating their earlier claim that Kodak was set up and possibly drugged.

KB’s legal team also claims he was punished twice for the incident with the guard in Miami … Cohen says Kodak was only supposed to get a 6-month sentence, but instead ended up with year-long punishment, which has kept him in total lockdown since last September, resulting in no phone calls or visits from anyone but his attorneys.While they’re also asking Trump to take into consideration the abuse that KB’s been experiencing at the hands of prison guards, we doubt any of this will make any difference.That being said, while Donald Trump is infamously known for his lack of empathy for human life, he is a political monster who doesn’t mind doing the most just for political gain. He did at one point hop on the #FreeRocky train last yea r just to make it seem like he cared about Black people. Now that we’re in an election year and Florida has become a battleground state thanks to Joe Biden’s rising popularity and Trump’s racism on full display, Donnie Douche may free Kodak Black on the condition that he fill the void left behind by Diamond & Silk and campaign for his re-election campaign or something. While it seems like a long shot there’s also this one last interesting bit to take into account. It seems like a long shot, but there’s this … Cohen may have an in with Trump.Kodak’s attorney was a contestant on “The Apprentice” way back in 2005 and got fired. He also represented Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, in his 2016 case.We wonder which songs Kodak’s going to be performing at Trump’s 2021 inauguration after he steals this November’s Presidential election.

Kodak Black Ask Donald Trump To Commute His Sentence was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: