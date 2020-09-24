Headkrack Reacts To The Lack Of Charges For The Officers Who Murdered Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]

Normally, Headkrack fills you in on what’s happening in the world of hip-hop, but after the decision to charge only one officer, and not for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

People we’re reacting all day and night, some in disbelief, others not surprised. Artists from the hip-hop & sports world like Common and LeBron James voiced their disappointment.

"I can’t believe what you say, because I see what you do." James Baldwin. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/HDvtlXnK9u — COMMON (@common) September 24, 2020

Headkrack has a message we all need to hear right now, even though so much in 2020 feels hopeless. This all stems from the outcome out of Louisville, Kentucky.

Yesterday, a grand jury has decided to indict 1 officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, more than six months after the EMT was shot to death by Louisville police officers in her home. The case has sparked global attention as numerous calls have been made to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers.

We will continue to keep you updated with everything else that develops around this case every morning on The Morning Hustle.

