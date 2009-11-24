Rihanna's "Rated R" Arrives Today

Source: Metro News

Rihanna returns today with the release of her album “Rated R.” The record is Rihanna’s fourth studio release, and her first since her 2007 smash hit “Good Girl Gone Bad.” “Rated R” is also Rihanna’s first new work since she was assaulted by her then-boyfriend Chris Brown last February. “RiRi” laid low for most of 2009 following the incident, returning to music this fall as a guest on Jay-Z’s hit single “Run This Town.” In recent weeks, Rihanna has released the singles “Russian Roulette” and “Wait Your Turn,” both of which are included on “Rated R.” The record also features an “A-List” team of musical talents. Artists like Justin Timberlake, Ne-Yo, Young Jeezy, Slash, will.i.am and The Dream all appear on the record as either writers, producers or guest vocalists.

Rihanna’s “Rated R” isn’t the only big release in the world of hip-hop and R&B today. British vocalist Jay Sean is releasing his debut U.S. album “All or Nothing.” The record features the singer’s hit single with Lil Wayne “Down.” Pop diva Beyonce is also dropping new music today. “I Am…Sasha Fierce [Deluxe Edition]” hits stores with the bonus tracks “Poison” and the “Video Phone (Extended Remix).” Beyonce’s “I Am…Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas” also arrives today. The release is a CD/DVD package of Beyonce’s live show at the Las Vegas resort this summer.

