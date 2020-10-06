Who’s Cappin?! Jaguar Wright’s Attempts To Expose Artists; Jill Scott Claps Back [VIDEO]

Jaguar Wright has spent the last several weeks on what looks like a mission to tear down a hand full of artists and expose some alleged secrets.

While a most of the artists she’s called out have chosen to ignore her, it seems like Jill Scott has had enough and is standing up for her fellow artists. You can see Jaguar’s last post below.

Find out what Lore’l had to say about the whole situation in this mornings ‘Who’s Cappin?!‘ on The Morning Hustle!

What is your take on the whole situation?

