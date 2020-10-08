Coronavirus Comrade Trump Refuses Virtual Debate With Biden

The Commission for Presidential Debates, considering the health of all participants, has elected to hold next week’s presidential debate virtually. President Donald Trump, the coronavirus comrade himself, is behaving like a pouty toddler and is refusing to participate while still battling with COVID-19 despite his claims of good health.

As announced by the Commission on Thursday (Oct. 8), the debates will be going to a virtual format in order to protect the further spread of the coronavirus, this after several White House officials, including Trump, had positive diagnoses of the condition.

Trump spent just a few days under the care of physicians at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., endangering himself and his staff with an ill-advised motorcade moment over the weekend before returning to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Monday (Oct. 5) evening.

From Debates.org:

The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations. The town meeting participants and the moderator, Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks, will be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida. The White House Pool will provide coverage of the second presidential debate.

To most of us with common sense, this sounds like a perfectly wise decision and protects Trump, Biden, their security detail, and their spouses, aides, and loved ones from contracting the coronavirus ahead of the brutal flu season. But Trump couldn’t let reason win and issued a missive as he’s known to do when his back is against the wall.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate, that’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it’s ridiculous,” Trump said during a phone interview earlier this morning (Oct. 8) on Fox Business.

As it stands, it isn’t clear if this is just more tough talk from Trump or if the elevator will eventually go all the way up and he’ll realize that this is part of his duty as a world leader.

But then, he might be realizing that he’s finally outmatched even as Biden floundered too in their earlier debate but has shown tremendous poise and rebounded with a moving speech in Gettysburg, Pa., and on-point messaging from his campaign team, most especially in the wake of the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

