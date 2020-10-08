RHOA Rumors: Two Housewives Allegedly Had Threesome With A Stripper At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

There’s a freaky deeky rumor swirling surrounding the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As previously reported the ladies took a cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina, a far cry from last year’s cast trip to Greece, and while there celebrated Cynthia Bailey’s forthcoming nuptials to Mike Hill.

Allegedly during the bachelorette party for the housewife, things escalated into some drunk girl-on-girl action (WHILE CAMERAS WERE ROLLING) before a stripper entered the mix heating things up even further.

“There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl,” a source told Page Six, adding that the hookups went beyond making out to oral sex in some instances. “They were so drunk.”

We’re told the cameras captured the alleged hookups in the living room since the cast is currently filming Season 13 of “RHOA.”

The source added that after the crew wrapped filming the “fun continued” and two ladies allegedly went off into a private bedroom with a male stripper hired for the party. That’s when the source alleged that they heard noises, you know what kind of noises they mean.

“[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” the source said to PageSix, adding that at least one other person allegedly heard them getting it on for about an hour. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.””

Reportedly the ladies were confronted about the threesome with the stripper during a cast dinner the following day but it’s “unclear if Bravo will include the footage.” Spoiler alert; OF COURSE THEY WILL.

PageSix hasn’t been able to confirm which castmates were allegedly involved but said that bride-to-be Cynthia Bailey was not one of them. The Peach Report, a reputable Bravo source, previously hinted that something wild went down on the cast trip during an “S&M dungeon style party.”

https://twitter.com/ThePeachReport/status/1313937156914769925?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1313937156914769925%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbossip.com%2F1964808%2Frhoa-stripper-hookup%2F

Fans are taking guesses about who got it poppin’ with the stripper and so far the majority of the ladies’ lips are sealed. Several people think that newbies; LaToya Ali and Falynn Guobadia, could be trying to secure peaches.

While others are CERTAIN that a Porsha Williams/ Kandi hookup ensued. Remember when Kandi confirmed that Porsha kissed her and alleged that she wanted to—ahem, pleasure her to completion? The entire blowup was before those crazy dungeon druggin’ allegations.

Kenya Moore is the only housewife to speak out so far and she confirmed that her buddy Kandi Burruss was NOT one of the people allegedly involved.

Who do YOU think got into some lady lovin’ stripper sex while filming #RHOA season 13???

