Breakfast Of Champions: LeBron James & His I Promise School Take Over Wheaties Box

LeBron James’ star power just went to another level.

As the King looks to win his fourth NBA Championship against the Miami Heat, he’s already got something to celebrate– he’s been plastered on the front of a Wheaties cereal box. Replacing Serena Williams on last year’s box, James can be seen in his signature mid-flight pose before he goes in for a slam dunk while donning the signature Los Angeles Lakers uniform.

Every kid who plays basketball at a young age has two consistent wishes– to make it on a box of cereal and hitting a game-winner at the buzzer. James has now done both and is proud to accomplish yet another thing on his long list of accomplishments. But to make the moment even more special, James decided to share the deed with students and teachers at his I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, by having photos of them in the background.

Our kids?! LeBron?! The @wheaties box cover?! What an honor and inspiration it is for our scholars to see themselves on the iconic Wheaties box alongside their hero, leader, and true champion of change. @KingJames

“Growing up where we come from, to see my I Promise kids and families from Akron, Ohio, represented on the iconic Wheaties box means everything,” James said in a statement, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “The movement we’ve started in Akron is about doing our part to uplift our community by first listening and then responding with the resources they need. We will continue to do everything we can to create a better future for our kids and our community, and it starts with the students, teachers, and everyday champions you see on this box.”

The 35-year-old even featured his school –for academically at-risk students from the inner city–on the back of the box with a message that you can read below.

The limited-edition box is available on Wheaties’ official site now and will appear on store shelves in a few weeks.

Some of the greatest athletes of all-time have graced the cereal box — from Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Peyton Manning to Lou Gherig, who was the first back in 1934.

