Kanye West Flipped His $53 Million Debt Into $5 Billion Net Worth, Allegedly

Jesus may have turned water into wine, but Yeezus turned his $53 million debt into a $5 billion net worth in four years, allegedly.

Kanye West shared the good news on Twitter, promising to use his wealth for the greater good of the community.

“From $53 million in debt to a net worth of $5 billion in 4 years,” Ye tweeted. “Thank you, Jesus. I know I fall short, but I repent. I am fully in service to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are building schools of the future. Thank God for providing the increase.”

West, who is sadly running for president, is required by law to disclose his and Kim Kardashian’s financial assets and liabilities in order to participate in the upcoming elections. Interestingly enough, her disclosure was omitted from the financial reporting due to “unusual circumstances.” Right.

Anyway, here’s the breakdown, according to OK Magazine:

“The 43-year-old’s financial empire is now worth several hundred million dollars, and while his Yeezy titles dominate his assets, the entrepreneur also music-related intellectual property Mascotte Holdings Inc., which is valued between $5 million and $25 million. His assets also include publishing and content creation firm West Brands LLC, valued at up to $5 million.

West also holds stakes in Adidas, valued between $25 million and $50 million, along with stakes in Nike, falling in the range between $5 million to $25 million.”

Ye still has between $25 million to $100 million in debt, mostly from mortgages.

Just four years ago the presidential hopeful faced $53 million in personal debt stemming from his ambitions to break into the fashion industry with his own clothing line. VanityFair explored Ye’s aggressive expenditures spanning from the time of his exuberant fashion shows for the Yeezy collection.

When his financial well faced a drought, Kanye desperately solicited $1 billion on Twitter from Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg. “I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt…” he begged in previously-deleted tweets. “Please pray we overcome… This is my true heart… Mark Zuckerberg invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye West ideas.”

These days the COVID survivor is hawking merch to raise money for his presidential campaign. Even if he doesn’t win (because he won’t), some fans will at least have limited purple hats as a keepsake for this crazy election year.

