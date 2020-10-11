Kyle Kuzma’s main goal right now may be to win a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he also wants people to get out and vote.

And thanks to his partnership with Puma, he’s bringing awareness to the crucial looming presidential election with a limited edition t-shirt.

Not only did Kuz –known for being one of the most forward dressing stars in the league– design the shirt himself, but he did it to influence change and to empower the people. The black graphic t-shirt features hand-drawn stars with seven hands reaching towards the sky, representing the power and influence we have when we come together– regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation.

“The biggest thing I was trying to achieve when making this shirt was really just to bring out awareness of voting and how important it is– not just for a certain group of people but all types of people,” Kuzma says of his inspiration behind the shirt and its design. “Everyone should know their vote matters.”

Only 20% of eligible NBA players voted in the 2016 election, so NBPA President Chris Paul made it his duty to get more players registered to vote while in the bubble. Kuz recently spoke to The Undefeated about how it feels to cast his ballot for the first time.

“It feels good to be registered to vote now,” Kuzma said. “I understand that my vote matters, my vote counts. Hopefully, people reading this story realize that they need to vote, too. People who never really thought about it, like I once did, should register.”

The “Kuzma x Puma VOTE” T-shirt is $40 and drops October 13. Kuzma and Puma will partner with the ACLU to further push the importance of voting by donating $25,000 to support the ACLU’s campaign to protect and expand the freedom to vote.

Kyle Kuzma Designed A T-Shirt To Encourage People To Vote As Puma Donates $25K To ACLU was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: