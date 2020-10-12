As the number of COVID-19 cases increase throughout the nation, there is new findings that COVID-19 can survive on some surfaces for nearly a month.

According to NBCnews, researchers in Australia say the coronavirus can remain infectious for up to 28-days on smooth surfaces like glass, stainless steel or plastic-which includes smartphones screens and credit cards.

Scientist say this research reinforces the importance of hand washing and disinfecting surfaces that are used often to stop the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Can Survive On Smartphones For Up To 28-Days According To New Research was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 96.3: