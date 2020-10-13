It’s starting to look like Papoose is back on his grizzly with this rap ish as just a few days after dropping some visuals to “Boxcutter” he returns with some new work featuring his lovely ride-or-die wife, Remy Ma.

For his latest visuals to “Maturity,” Papoose and Remy Ma get classy and classic as they don some 20’s era threads as Pap performs for the club and expresses his love for his better half from the Bronx. We love this couple more everyday.

Tory Lanez meanwhile is facing 22 in the bing for clapping up Megan Thee Stallion’s hooves, but that ain’t keeping him from his day job as in his new clip to “In The Air” politics on the block with his peoples who out there on cycles like Ruff Ryders back in the 90’s. [Editor’s Note: We’re not sharing it.]

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from K Camp featuring Fabo, Rucci, and more.

PAPOOSE – “MATURITY”

K CAMP FT. FABO – “TATTED UP”

BLABBERMOUF – “STOP STILL”

RUCCI – “ME & MY DRUGZ, PT. 2”

SPACEGHOSTPURRP – “DADE COUNTY”

DILLON & BATSAUCE – “DOCTOR’S ORDERS”

Papoose “Maturity” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: