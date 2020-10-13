There’s more trouble brewing in the Braxton clan.

A little over a month after Tamar Braxton’s ex-boyfriend David Adefeso publicly accused her of physical assault, it appears their drama is nowhere near over.

Tamar’s older sister Toni Braxton has entered the feud and in a recent Instagram post, she suggests that David has involved her children into the mess.

MadameNoire‘s Victoria Uwumarogie reported:

Toni Braxton has a message for sister Tamar’s ex-boyfriend David Adefeso, and it’s not a nice one.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram on Monday night to air him out for, as she put it, trying to involve her sons in some of his “shenanigans.” The Grammy winner didn’t divulge what those antics were, but she did make it plain that she’s tired of him, calling him a “Weasel” and a “Ferret.”

“You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”

Someone who seconded Braxton’s feelings was sister Towanda. She took to the comment section to say, “He’s soooooo wack….such a loser boy!!”

Tamar also seemed to respond to respond to the viral post, she wrote on Twitter, “Nobody wins when the family feuds.”

Towanda later reiterated her disdain for David and shared a bit of insight into why Toni called him out publicly. You can see that here:

What’s going on here? We just hope this can get resolved and the Braxton family, especially Tamar, can heal.

‘You Weasel’: Toni Braxton Puts Tamar’s Ex David Adefeso On Blast; Towanda, Tamar React was originally published on blackamericaweb.com