VIDEO: Man Shoots At Ohio Children Playing Basketball In Akron

Akron, Ohio police are searching for a gunman driving a white Pontiac G6 with tinted windows and temporary tags who opened fire at children playing basketball on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the children ranged in ages as young as 11 years old.

“He reached in the car for something and that’s when I found out he had a gun. He put it under his arm, trying to hide it from me. He put it under his arm, holding the gun, and then I started walking away, thinking that it’s time for me to hide from the gun, until he started shooting….that’s when I started running after him (11-year old neighbor) to tell him to go into the house and I ran into the backyard, and I told my mom to come to the backdoor.” Said 15 year old Markeise Smith.

Akron police confirmed no one was hurt in the incident.

Story developing.

[caption id="attachment_2476131" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: SOPA Images / Getty[/caption] After protest and civil unrest continue around the state of Ohio due to the Black Lives Matter movement, Governor Mike DeWine has announced the beginning stages of police reform in the state. DeWine has put together several points that he thinks will bring improvement and reform to our police statewide.  But these changes do not go into effect right away.  They have to be passed into law by legislation.  See a breakdown of what Governor DeWine would like to see changed including officers being licensed and further training. TRENDING STORY: A Black Lives Matter Event in Ohio Overrun by Armed Opposers TRENDING STORY:  See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

