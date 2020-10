Hosted by Ebony Chappel and Cameron Ridle

City Council Proposal 237 seeks to add more civilian oversight to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, something many community members have been calling for. However, not everyone agrees it is the best move for the city.

Pastor James Jackson of Fervent Prayer Church and Jessica Louise of Indy10 Black Lives Matter give us their thoughts on the matter PLUS listeners call in and sound off on what they think.

Also On Hot 96.3: