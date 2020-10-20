Angie’s motivation is something everyone can use especially during this time.

“Some things you get right, some things you get wrong. Just take a deep breath and keep moving on.” Angie Ange comes through with a message everyone can use this morning. Things will go right, things will go wrong, but at the end of the day, you have to just keep your head down and keep moving forward!

Angie's Motivation: "Take A Deep Breath, and Keep Moving On"

