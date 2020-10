Hosted by Ebony Chappel and Cameron Ridle

Beyond the offices of President and Governor, local school boards are a hotly contested race in the 2020 election. Cameron and Ebony talk with WFYI reporter Eric Weddle about the IPS School Board race and also catch up with Radio One Indy General Manager, Deon Levingston, to hear his thoughts on national/local political outreach to the Black community.

