Lore’l has all the details about the rumors swirling around Wendy right now. Allegedly the media maven has been struggling on set and fans have also noticed the behavior. We are keeping Wendy in prayers. Iggy Azalea took to social media to address her being a single mother.

In happier news, Monica celebrated her 40th birthday and C-Murder made sure to send her special gifts!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo-Down: Wendy Williams’ Former DJ Speaks Out Amid Concerns About Her Health and On-Air Behavior [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: