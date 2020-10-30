News
HomeNews

Louisville Cop Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker For Emotional Distress

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

In a shocking turn of events highlighting the ways, law enforcement is allowed to weaponize state-sanctioned violence against the citizens they are vowed to protect, Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly filed a countersuit against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, citing battery, assault, and emotional distress. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Mattingly seeks a jury trial, damages, and attorney fees in response to a suit filed by Walker this summer against the city of Louisville and the LMPD for $10.5M.

Mattingly was one of the multiple officers involved in Taylor’s death on March 13 and was shot in the thigh by Walker after police entered Taylor’s apartment during a botched raid which took place in the early morning hours.

“Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” the lawsuit said.

“Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker. He’s entitled to, and should, use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him,” Mattingly’s attorney Kent Wicker said in a statement obtained by the Louisville Courier Journal.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Last week Mattingly gave an interview with Good Morning America, where he incredulously stated that Taylor’s shooting had nothing to do with race and claimed he and his family were victims of death threats due to the Taylor case. Now he is inciting further violence by using the legal system to profit and further harass Taylor’s family and loved ones who are still reeling from her death.

Walker sat down with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King two weeks ago where he denounced the LMPD’s claims that they entered Taylor’s apartment lawfully and with notice. He was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting Mattingly, but those charges were later dropped.

“Kenny Walker is protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self-defense in his own home,” attorney Steve Romines said in a statement obtained by CBS News.

“Even the most basic understanding of Kentucky’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and the ‘Castle Doctrine’ evidences this fact. One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing his girlfriend, and framing him for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder would be enough for them,” he added. “Yet this baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny indicates otherwise.”

“I am a legal gun owner, and I would never knowingly shoot a police officer,” Walker said at a press conference about the lawsuit in September. “Breonna and I did not know who was banging at the door, but police know what they did.”

This week Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer filed to request the appointment of an independent prosecutor after several grand juror members came forward accusing the LMPD and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron of mishandling the investigation into Taylor’s death.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

How Much Is Black Life Worth? Breonna Taylor ‘Murder’ Settlement Is Reached As Her Killers Remain Free

Black Tony Wishes Kenny Walker, Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend A Happy Birthday [WATCH]

“That Was My Best Friend” Kenneth Walker Speaks On The Last Days With Breonna Taylor [WATCH]

#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

20 photos Launch gallery

#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

Continue reading #BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

[caption id="attachment_910190" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jon Cherry / Getty[/caption] On Wednesday (Sept. 23), the Kentucky Attorney General revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor and giving just once officer a far lesser charge. One of the cops, Brett Hankison, was indicted. But for the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment, something that sounds like all he did was make a little boo-boo in murdering a Black woman in her sleep.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! As reported by CNN, Hankison was the lone officer charged among two others facing charges stemming from the fateful night that left the 26-year-old Taylor shot dead this past March. Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove managed to avoid justice after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron told a media throng that the cops were “justified of their use of force” due to Taylor’s boyfriend firing at them first. “The decision before my office is not to decide if the loss of Breonna Taylor’s life was a tragedy,” Cameron stated. “The answer to that question is unequivocally, yes.” The city of Louisville, seemingly anticipating demonstrations and outrage from protestors already on the ground, saw businesses boarding up their stores as they brace for an impending onslaught. Via Twitter, the ACLU of Kentucky issued a pointed statement on its account regarding today’s decision. “Only 1 of the 3 officers who killed Breonna Taylor has been charged with a crime. None of the charges are related to her death. Once again, the state has denied that Black lives matter by failing to hold law enforcement accountable,” read one portion of the statement. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). ACLU KY continued with, “Today’s announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her own home. No officers were charged directly in her death.” On Twitter, the disappointment from observers mirrored that of Taylor’s family who hoped that their loved one’s death would be legally avenged to no avail. We’ve looked at some of the reactions on the social media network and listed them out below. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1308870515659026433 — Photo: Getty SEE ALSO: One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s Murder Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Louisville Cop Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker For Emotional Distress  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote
Latest
Louisville Cop Sues Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker…
 3 days ago
11.02.20
Photos
Close