MC Lyte On Lil Wayne Meeting With Trump: “I Don’t Know, To Take A Photo In This Climate Was The Right Thing To Do” [WATCH]

MC Lyte weighs in on Lil’ Wayne‘s photo-op with Trump, the impact celebrities can have on an election, and why it’s so vital to get out and vote. The legendary voice says that with time comes wisdom and it’s important to use your influence for positivity. MC says that she’s confused and thinks that the photo in this climate was probably not the best decision at this time.

When celebrities, or anyone with a major platform or fanbase discuss important matters, she says people have the responsibility to use their voices to do the right thing.

