It looks like Cardi B wasn’t telling the truth in her song “WAP” when she said “She doesn’t cook or clean” . Husband, Offset caught the “WAP” rapper sweeping over the weekend.

“You need to stop lying on your songs man.She be lying. She clean, she got to clean,” husband Offset comments.

