Lizzo Encourages Folks To Vote In A Very Lizzo Way

During every major election, celebrities use their platforms to encourage the public to vote. Whether it’s in this election or any election, we’ve earned the right to have our voices heard. Specifically for people of color, our voting rights weren’t taken seriously until the mid-1960’s.

That said, Black celebs are coming out of the woodworks with social media posts that encourage folks to exercise their rights. You already know you can count on our girl Lizzo to make a very bold statement. Via Instagram, the star posted an image of herself half naked, and half clothed in the American flag.

“When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible…. Because of you, I’m still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship… the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.

Black people have endured so much over the last few years. There has been an influx of racially motivated crimes since Donald Trump has gone into office. He’s encouraged people to publicly spread their hate and disdain for anyone who isn’t a white American. Lizzo’s message so eloquently advocates for the change this country deserves. It will take time for things to shift, but voting is most definitely the first step.

I commend Lizzo for continuously positioning herself in a way that sparks conversations and keeps people talking. What do you think?

