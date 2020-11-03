5 Ways To Relax After A Stressful Election Season

This year will go down in history as one of the most stressful, racially tense, socially unjust, politically incorrect years of our generation. We’ve endured a global pandemic that left over 1.21 million people dead worldwide. In the first 8 months of 2020, police killed 164 Black people, and we’ve seen an influx of people of color being harassed for simply existing.

As the voluntary spokeswoman for the Black community, I’m going to go ahead and declare that we are tired. It has been an emotional couple of months and this election is our possible light at the end of the tunnel. Managing the after-effects of the election requires strategy, otherwise you’ll feel overwhelmed.

Having a strong handle on your mental health is vital. We’ve collectively experienced a lot of trauma this year and processing is key. Sometimes whether celebrating a win or a loss, mental relaxation is needed. If you’re looking for ways to decompress post-election, check out these 5 tips to help soothe your mind.

Disconnect from Social Media

Now is not the time to be scrolling up and down your timeline. Some people will be rejoicing while others will be angry. If you don’t want to absorb the various energies social media will give off, disconnecting from Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter can really help you quiet the conflicting chatter that is bound to happen. You might even want to turn your phone off.

Turn the news off!

Just like social media, your television can be a vehicle to disastrous thoughts. Donald Trump has proven to be unpredictable, and so are his minions. Engaging with what the rest of the world is doing will set you back a few steps. Give yourself a mental break and turn off the news coverage.

Meditation

Take a few minutes to ground yourself. The election can leave you with tons of mixed emotions. Processing them all can be overwhelming. Take some time to sit still and meditate on all the positive things going on in your life. What are you thankful for? What have you successfully accomplished this year?

Indulge in a guilty pleasure

What is your go-to treat when you’re spirit is excited? Whatever it is, do it! Eat the cake, binge-watch the show on Netflix, buy the purse, book the spa day, read the book. You deserve every minute of this celebratory pleasure or moment of self-preservation.

Spend time with the people who make you happy

Whoever your person is, call them up and see if they’re available for a little one on one time. Whether it be a best friend, family members, or your kids, sit back and distract yourself with their smiling presence. Remember the idea is to foster a relaxing feeling. If these people will bring out negative feelings, the use your self-care in the opposite way and disconnect from them. Kindly request space or silence so that you can honor the mental state you’re in.

This election, remember to be gentle with yourself. No matter the final verdict, you are responsible for your own well-being. What self-care strategies will you utilize after Election Day?

