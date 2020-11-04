White House correspondent, April Ryan joins the show to give an in-depth look at the current state of the election. Ryan discusses the votes and predicts where missing states’ votes will lie. She also touches on Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan and what could happen with four more years of Trump for black people.

The correspondent also breaks down the demographics of the votes. She explains that sometimes votes aren’t only about who someone likes more but what the breadwinner in their family votes.

Listen to what she thinks about the voting message and why people voted the way they did.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

April Ryan Breaks Down The Current State Of The Election [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com