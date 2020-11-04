Geoff Bennett Breaks Down The Current State Of The Election [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

White House correspondent for NBC News, Geoff Bennett breaks down the current state of the election. As we wait for the numbers roll in, Bennett shares the chances each candidate has of winning and what state the possible next president needs to win to take home the election.

Important laws were also passed dealing with recreational drugs and drug sentencing. Bennett updates us on laws passed and when we should find out who won the presidency.

