Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile “A Beautiful Day,” Lil Freaky ft. Future & Herion Young “27 Birdz” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been a minute since Alicia Keys has graced us with her presence and though she’s not as visible these days as she was in the early 00’s, we’ll take whatever she gives us.

In her latest visuals to “A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile team up for a dope duet which features the two talented women at the helm of their own pianos as they belt out a soul moving song.

From R&B to rap, Lil Freaky looks to bring back the visor look and in his Future and Herion Young assisted clip to “27 Birdz” kicks it with his homies in front of the trap house where they move that work.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YelloPain, Sa Money featuring Styles P, and more.

