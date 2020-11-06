Offset Makes Feature Film Debut In Forthcoming Film “American Sole”

Offset is set to make his feature film debut in the forthcoming film American Sole, according to an exclusive interview from Deadline. The rapper is set to star in the film alongside previously announced stars Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr. The movie is written and directed by Ian Edelman who also wrote and produced the HBO series How To Make It In America starring Kid Cudi.

The story of American Sole follows two twenty-somethings, played by Davidson and Jackson, with have loads of college debt who use their fast cash reselling sneakers to achieve their “American dream.” When their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their sole way out, their dream quickly becomes a nightmare. Offset plays a computer engineer who becomes a vital role in the storyline.

In February, Offset made his acting debut in the hit CBS drama television series NCIS.

Offset will be making his acting debut in this Sunday’s episode of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.’ Here’s a preview: pic.twitter.com/tj6EGAfDgQ — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 28, 2020

The Grammy nominated rapper mentioned in an interview how he spoke with LL Cool J about his interest in acting. LL Cool J made sure Offset was given the opportunity to audition. It appears the NCIS crew was elated to have him on set eventually casting him in a role for an episode earlier this year.

Offset is making his acting debut in a episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. He’ll be guest starring as a deep undercover agent👀 Y’all going to tune in⁉️⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/80QeyTB1ai — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) February 28, 2020

The world has witnessed Offset’s talent outside of his rap career. He showcases his theatrics in his music videos, in costume and while hanging out with his wife Cardi B and family. He is quite animated as fans can see through his social media and his presence on stage.

View this post on Instagram LIAR A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Nov 1, 2020 at 12:03pm PST

The beautiful thing about music is how universal and inclusive it is. To accompany his role in the upcoming film, Offset will be executively producing the soundtrack for American Sole as well.

Offset’s statement to Deadline: “This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in American Sole is dope. Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and executive producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready.”

It appears that the film has an all star cast and crew. Kevin Hart is producing the movie through his production company HartBeat, with Jake Stein of Scondo Productions and NBA All-Star and first-time film producer Chris Paul through his Ohh Dip!!! banner. HartBeat’s Bryan Smiley will serve as executive producer, with Drew Simon and Patricia Braga overseeing the project for STXfilms.

More artists are finding their way to the big screens. It is a smart move considering the rapper checks tend to run dry while the film and television industries provide a residual avenue for artists looking to sustain beyond their music careers. If you are passionate about film and television like Offset, then that is merely a bonus.

There is a great deal of excitement surrounding Offset’s addition to the cast. Surely, this feature film opportunity will lead to more roles for the talented rapper. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.

Offset Makes Feature Film Debut In Forthcoming Film “American Sole” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: