Hip-Hop Spot: Suspect Charged With Murder In Death of Chicago Rapper King Von [WATCH]

Over the weekend, Chicago rapper King Von was fatally shot at an appearance at an Atlanta club and died from suffering gunshot wounds. 22-year-old Timothy Leeks faces a felony murder charge in the death of the rapper that took place last Friday. Three others were killed in the shooting which escalated from a physical altercation that happened inside the club.

In other news, Dr. Dre’s soon to be ex-wife, Nicole Young is not letting up. She’s digging to find if the rap mogul may have had outside children to use against him. Do you think she’s doing too much?

