The Brand Is Strong: Desus & Mero Connect With Timberland For Illustrious Collaboration

The brand is indeed strong.

Bronx duo Desus & Mero are not only hosts of the most number-one late-night show, but they all also pull off ‘fits on every episode of their show of the same name. And as two New York dudes, one of the biggest staples in the winter is a pair of Timberland boots. So it only makes sense that the two brands join forces for an epic collaboration.

That rollout started with an ad paying homage to how people sport their Timbs over the years. It starts with a kid being pushed in a stroller and learning how to walk in a fresh pair of Wheat Timbs. The clip goes through many rites of passage while booted up, including playing basketball in them, getting a fresh haircut in them, and (allegedly) hopping the turnstile.

From their first baby steps to @SHODesusAndMero, @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO made their mark on the BX while rocking with #Timberland. We’re proud to announce two NYC icons coming together for the collab we’ve all been waiting for. Releasing 11.1320.#DesusandMeroxTimberland pic.twitter.com/ANON9NZVuA — Timberland (@Timberland) November 9, 2020

“Growing up in the Bronx, we wore Timbs for every occasion,” the two said in a statement. “There’s a boot for everything–school, graffiti, watching our beloved hometown teams, and of course…the beach. We can’t wait to see y’all rocking these in line at the bodega while you invent a sandwich on the spot. This collab is a lifetime in the making. Yerr!”

The collection consists of two pairs, one for each half of the duo. Desus’ pair is the classic 6-inch premium waterproof model, in black leather, but the upper is made of a composition notebook-style pattern to give the boots some extra swag.

On the other hand, Mero did his own take on the 6-inch waterproof field boot, lovingly known as the beef and broccoli, because of their familiar brown and green contrasting. Mero outfitted them with a yellow midsole, matching laces, and a quarter panel with custom graffiti.

Timberland recognizes the authenticity of the Bodega Boys and Timberland’s importance to the legacy of New York.

“Desus and Mero have been long-time fans of the brand and seeing what it has meant to them over the years has been inspiring,” said Drieke Leenknegt, Timberland’s VP of global marketing. “Our iconic boots are built to get people outside, play hard and make a positive difference in the world. Desus and Mero embody that same authenticity and we couldn’t be more excited for them to interpret their creative vision in a way only they know how and give back to the local Bronx community all at the same time.”

The boots launch on November 13 at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Footaction, and Timberland.com.

The Brand Is Strong: Desus & Mero Connect With Timberland For Illustrious Collaboration was originally published on cassiuslife.com

