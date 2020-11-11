Black Girl Magic: Kamala Harris Gives Direct Shout Out To Black Women After Historic Win

Kamala Harris had a special message for Black women after her historic win as Vice-President elect over the weekend.

On Monday (Nov 9), the new Vice-President-elect took to Twitter to share a special message for Black women, who once again saved the election with their overwhelming support at the polls, noting that the significant win “couldn’t have happened” without Black women’s diligence.

“I want to speak directly to the Black women in our country,” Kamala Harris wrote. “Thank you. You are too often overlooked and yet are asked time and again to step up and be the backbone of our democracy. We could not have done this without you.”

The social media shout-out marks the second time that Harris made sure to give Black women their credit, just moments after the Biden/Harris monumental win, Harris took to the podium during he acceptance speech to thank Black women for being “the backbone of our democracy.”

“Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination, and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Harris said. “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”

While many celebrated the win, there were a few haters who had something negative to say, including the wife of a California school board president, who ultimately resigned despite disagreeing with his wife’s vile tweets, stating the decision to step down was to avoid the controversy causing a distraction and making room for important issues to be overlooked.

Las Lomitas Elementary School District Board President Jon Venverloh announced Sunday he was stepping down and said he disagreed with his wife’s “reprehensible views,” according to the Associated Press.

In the tweets, which have since been deleted, Mehridith Philips Venverloh reportedly responded to a conversation about Harris’s qualifications for the job of vice president by saying: “All she needs to be qualified is a black [expletive]! No brain needed!”

“Given my wife’s social media posts, which expressed reprehensible views that I do not agree with, I know my continued service would be a distraction from the work that needs to be done in the district over the two years remaining in my term,” Venverloh said in a statement.

Kamala Harris is the first woman in history to occupy the president or vice-presidential position.

Check out her full victory speech below.

