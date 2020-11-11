French Montana ft. Benny The Butcher “Wave Blues,” DJ Kay Slay ft. Conway The Machine, Sheek Louch & Jhonni Blaze “Where Is The Love” & More | Daily Visuals

Seems like just yesterday French Montana was embroiled in a weird social media beef with 50 Cent and though he’s been quiet since then he’s got a new project dropping this month so you know you’ll be hearing a lot from him.

To get the buzz going French links up with Benny The Butcher for his CB5 album cut “Wave Blues” where the two men find themselves moving work at an abandoned warehouse in Miami while shining and glistening ice that won’t melt under that South Beach sun.

Back up north the Drama King, DJ Kay Slay connects two of the games hardest hitters in Conway The Machine and Sheek Louch in their Jhonni Blaze assisted clip to “Where Is The Love” where the crew brings much heat to the studio. Where’s the fire extinguishers?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mike WiLL Made-It featuring Nicki Minaj and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Jenks featuring Young Crazy, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “WAVE BLUES”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE, SHEEK LOUCH & JHONNI BLAZE – “WHERE IS THE LOVE”

MIKE WILL MADE-IT – FT. NICKI MINAJ & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “WHAT THAT SPEED BOUT?!”

JENKS FT. YOUNG CRAZY – “JA MORANT”

PASO – “BLACK HEARTED”

SKIPPA DA FLIPPA – “YUONT KNOW ME”

