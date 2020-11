Multiple outlets are reporting that Dallas rapper Mo3 was allegedly shot and killed on I-35 in Oak Cliff on Wednesday (November 11). The aftermath of the incident was shared on social media with numerous fans offering prayers for the Mo3 Badazz artist.

#Update #Dallas PD confirming a victim has died in a possible shooting in Oak Cliff on I-35. No official confirmation on who the victim is. Follow @krld as we work to confirm the details. — Kristin Diaz (@KristinDiazTv) November 11, 2020

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates as more details are confirmed.

