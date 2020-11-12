More Drama! Between Megan Thee Stallion and JT?

Ashmac
Now what is truly going on with some of the biggest names in hip-hop? The last thing we need are some of our favorite girls in the middle of drama.

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion and longtime stylist, EJ, parted ways. After stating how he wanted to focus more on his personal brand left many asking questions on what exactly happened. He went into further details by saying…

While he claims there’s no beef… a little tension may have risen at Cardi B’s birthday celebration… To the point where JT of our beloved City Girls had to step in between?

“Megan Thee Stallion and her former stylist EJ King’s relationship went south after they were allegedly involved in a drunk fight at Cardi B’s birthday party last month. Thing went even nastier when JT from City Girls decided to step in and reportedly shoved him during the argument…” – AceShowBiz

Hmm.. Lets see who speaks out first to “clear the air”.

Then who will speak out to counter it? I’m betting on JT to say something!

