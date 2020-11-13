STREAMED: Lil Nas X Is Finally Back With “Holiday,” Future & Lil Uzi Vert Drop Joint Project “Pluto x Baby Pluto” & More

Future & Lil Uzi Vert — Pluto x Baby Pluto

Future and Lil Uzi Vert head to space with their highly anticipated joint project Pluto x Baby Pluto. The 16-song LP was executive produced by DJ Esco and it follows the dynamic duo’s previously-dropped joints like “Patek” and “Over Your Head.”

The album title works its way into a couple of tracks, including “Real Baby Pluto” and “She Never Been to Pluto.” “Yes, I’m the real Baby Pluto,” Uzi raps on the former. “She was kicking shit with me like judo,” he adds on the latter. “Knock it out the park, home run, Albert Pujols / She ain’t ever-ever been to Pluto.”

To go along with the new effort, the guys also dropped off the music video for “That’s It.” Directed by Hype Williams, the vibrant visual features a futsal theme, no doubt a nod to Uzi’s “Futsal Shuffle 2020.”

Pluto and Baby Pluto have connected on a series of tracks in the past. Aside from the aforementioned “Patek” and “Over Your Head,” the duo also teamed up on joints like “All Bad,” “Too Much Sauce,” “Seven Million,” “New Level (Remix),” and “Wassup.”

Blast off with Pluto x Baby Pluto below.

Lil Nas X — HOLIDAY

Lil Nas X took the music world by storm with last year’s “Old Town Road.” Now, the cowboy ditches his horse for some reindeer on the Christmas-ready anthem, “Holiday.”

Much of the song, which was produced by Tay Keith and Take a Daytrip, deals with Lil Nas X’s rise to success. “I’ve got the biggest damn song, fuck the charts,” he raps, clearly referencing the chart-topping smash that earned several high profile remixes last year.

Later on the song, the rising rapper shares more details about his come-up. “I snuck into the game, came in on a horse / I pulled a gimmick, I admit it, got no remorse,” he explains. “Nobody tried to let me in, nobody opened the doors / I kicked the motherfuckers down and they didn’t have a choice.”

On top of the new single, Lil Nas X dropped a Christmas-themed music video for the track. Directed by Gibson Hazard and Lil Nas X himself, the highly-anticipated visual includes futuristic North Pole vibes, robots, toys, and plenty of choreo.

Listen to the new single and watch the visual below.

2 Chainz — So Help Me God

One year after dropping Rap or Go To the League, 2 Chainz re-ups and drops his newest project, So Help Me God.

The new LP features the previously released singles “Quarantine Thick” with Mulatto and “Money Maker” with Lil Wayne. Rick Ross, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Brent Faiyaz, Kevin Gates, Chief Keef, and Lil Uzi Vert also appear on this LP.

So Help Me God also benefits from production by Mike WiLL Made-It, David Banner, Cool & Dre, TM88, Mike Dean, Boi-1da, Cu Beats, 30 Rock, and Dem Jointz.

Chainz promoted the new album with a childhood school picture, which works as the LP’s artwork. During a recent interview with Hot 97, the Georgia MC said the photograph was vital to the album’s overall theme, as it reminding him of where he was at that point in his life.

“If I could talk back to [my younger self, I would say…] ‘There’s no such thing as not telling an L, winning forever, losing forever. I believe life is a cycle. You have good spaces, in between spaces, and dark spaces,’” he said. “If I could talk to [myself at that age], I would say, ‘Tough times don’t last forever.’”

Stream So Help Me God below.

Goodie Mob — Survival Kit

It’s been seven years since Goodie Mob released Age Against the Machine. Now, the seasoned and celebrated group is back with a new album, Survival Kit.

Produced entirely by Organized Noize, Survival Kit features some familiar faces. Longtime collaborator Andre 3000 pops up on “No Cigar” and his OutKast brother Big Boi does the same on “Prey 4 Da Sheep.” Chuck D appears on “Are You Ready” and Big Rube comes through for a “Road Break.”

The new offering was inspired by demonstrations that took place around the country and the world this year. “Right now, just seeing all of our people on TV marching and protesting and being shot at, bottles and stuff being chucked at the police, people burning down buildings and looting because we’re tired of all of the injustices,” T-Mo said in a statement, as per Consequence of Sound.

Open the Survival Kit below.

City Girls feat. Lil Wayne, Quavo, Jack Harlow — “Pussy Talk (Remix)”

Just a few months after dropping the “Pussy Talk” music video with Doja Cat, the City Girls revamp the track with new guests. This time around, the duo tapped Lil Wayne, Quavo, and Jack Harlow for the raunchy song’s remix.

JT and Yung Miami provide the foundation from the original, while Quavo kicks things off on the remix. “If that pussy talk, I want to meet and greet,” Quavo raps. Soon, Lil Wayne adds: “I could make that pussy talk proper.” Jack Harlow rounds out the verses with his own innuendos.

“Pussy Talk” was a single off the City Girls’ latest album, City On Lock. The 15-song project also included Lil Durk on the title track and Lil Baby on the LP’s newest single, “Flewed Out.” Stream the “Pussy Talk” remix below.

