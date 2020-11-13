Now that word has spread that the shooting death of King Von was due to a squabble with Quando Rondo and his crew in Atlanta last week, Quando Rondo is justifying the incident by claiming it was all in self-defense as he thought his life was at risk.

According to TMZ, sources close to Quando Rondo are claiming that his crew weren’t trying to fight with King Von when they ran into him outside of the Hookah Lounge and it was Von who was the aggressor in the fight. Apparently Quando Rondo was asleep in his car before waking up to an “angry” King Von and company. Evidently a fight broke out and unfortunately King Von and a few others were shot and killed.

Footage obtained by TMZ show King Von throwing punches at Rondo’s crew before the shooting occurred.

As we reported … police also opened fire while confronting the gunmen, but cops say King Von was shot during the initial shootout with Quando Rondo’s group.

One of Quando Rondo’s crew members was arrested for felony murder, and our law enforcement sources tell us QR is NOT under investigation and cops consider the case closed.Sources close to Quando Rondo tell us he feels extremely bad about the situation and how it unfolded … though we’re told both sides have not spoken to each other since the incident. It’s just a sad situation all around. Rest in Peace to King Von and condolences to his family and friends.

Quando Rondo Says King Von Shooting Was “Self-Defense” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: