50 Cent Gives An Update On Singer Jeremih’s Condition

Rapper, 50 Cent is giving fans an update on singer Jeremih’s health after revealing the singer has been hospitalized for COVID-19.  The “ 21 Questions” rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to say, “Thank you for praying for my Boy @jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better.”

 

Saturday, new broke that the singer has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19

Lets continue to keep Jeremih lifted.

