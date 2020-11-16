Megan Thee Stallion Shares More Details About c, Reveals The Varmint Tried To Buy Her Silence

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to drop her debut album “Good News,” but in her latest interview with GQ magazine, she dropped even more details that could be bad news for Tory Lanez.

In her GQ profile, where she is named “Rapper of The Year,” Thee Stallion revisited the traumatic night that saw her get shot in both feet allegedly by Tory Lanez after attending a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home. In the aftermath, Lanez was charged with felony assault for the shooting and has since copped numerous pleas, and even dropped a trash album trying to tell his side of the story.

In the interview, the “Savage” rapper shared even more details about the night breaking down how the whole July 12 incident stemmed from an argument. The Houston rapper, real name Megan Pete, reveals that she initially tried to leave the situation, but due to her phone being dead and only having on a bikini at the time, she decided to get back in the vehicle. When she tried to walk away a second time, that’s when Yosemite Sam shot her in the heels of both of her feet.

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” Thee Stallion opens up, “I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.” In a stunning revelation, she reveals that Lanez offered money for her silence. “[At this point] I’m really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting,” she said. “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’” GQ reveals that a lawyer for Lanez denied that he offered both Megan and her friend money.

When local law enforcement arrived on the scene, Thee Stallion told them that she cut both her feet on glass not to protect Lanez but to protect them all from the rash of police violence that sparked numerous protests across the country.

“Like damn. I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality. And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people … So it was like, ‘What do I do?’” She reminded herself that she’s “still Megan Thee Stallion.”

Yikes, sounds like Tory is in big trouble.

Despite that incident, Megan Thee Stallion has been able to rebound magnificently. She has won numerous awards, performed on SNL, and called out Kentucky’s sunken sellout Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Plus, she has two huge records, “Savage Remix” with Beyonce and, of course, the juicy box anthem “W.A.P” that featured Cardi B.

We are looking forward to hearing “Good News” when it arrives on November 20.

