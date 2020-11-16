Report: NCAA To Relocate Entire 2021 Men’s Basketball Tournament To Indianapolis

The 2021 NCAA tournament may be coming to Indianapolis. The ENTIRE tournament.

The NCAA announced on Monday (November 16th) that they plan on relocating the 13 preliminary round sites for the 2021 Division 1 Men’s Basketball Championship. They are also in talks with the State of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to possibly host the tournament in the area in March and April.

In a statement, Mitch Barnhart, the chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball said “My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year. With the University of Kentucky slated to host first- and second-round games in March, this is something that directly impacts our school and community, so we certainly share in their regret. The committee and staff deeply appreciate the efforts of all the host institutions and conferences, and we look forward to bringing the tournament back to the impacted sites in future years.”

Lucas Oil Stadium is the host of the men’s final four April 3-5, 2021.

Source | NCAA

RELATED: NCAA Mulling Over The Idea of Compensating Student-Athletes For Using Their Likeness

RELATED: Indianapolis Will Host The 2026 NCAA Men’s Final Four

Also On Hot 96.3: