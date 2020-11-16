Atlanta Gears Up For A Celebration Of Black Hair With ‘The Black Hair Experience’

Black hair is truly an experience in Black culture and has been for decades. From natural curls and coils, to blow outs and fresh pressed edges, to weaves and wigs and everything in between, Black hair is a form of self-expression, liberation and power that only belongs to those who own it. In short, Black hair tells our stories…and now our stories are being shared right in the self-proclaimed Black hair capital of America: Atlanta.

This Friday, November 20, Atlanta is celebrating Black hair with interactive pop-up installations through what’s known as The Black Hair Experience. Founded by Visual Artist, Alisha Brooks and renowned photographer, Elizabeth Austin-Davis, The Black Hair Experience will show off the beauty, stories and culture of Black hair through the aesthetic of art exhibits and interactive activations worthy of a photo op. Or, Brooks said in a statement, “we’re bringing those nostalgic moments we all share when it comes to ‘getting our hair right’ to life with Instagram worthy spaces.”

Attendees of The Black Hair Experience will engage in beautifully hand-crafted showcases that pay homage to the essence of Black hair. Among those showcases include a swing made of large braids and twists, a photo display that captures the essence of Black childhood memories including trips to beauty supply stores and salons as well as self-affirmations for every little Black girl and so much more.

“We’ll be celebrating black hair culture across numerous installations, Austin-Davis added. “This is a culturally inclusive experience that provokes real time connections through the universal symbol of hair.”

The Black Hair Experience takes place from November 20 – December 20 and is located at 1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta GA 30329 STE C-180. Tickets to the exhibit are $28.

For more on The Black Hair Experience, visit: https://www.theblackhairexperience.com/

Attendees should note that there are COVID-19 safety precautions in place which include f requent cleaning in between time slots, hand sanitizing stations, c apacity control, t emperature checks and more.

Atlanta Gears Up For A Celebration Of Black Hair With ‘The Black Hair Experience’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

